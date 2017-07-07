Police in Lancaster County seek missing child

WHTM Staff Published:
(Manheim Borough Police Department)

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County police department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing child.

The Manheim Borough Police Department is looking for Samantha Parks.

The 12-year-old went missing just outside the borough, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information on Parks’ whereabouts should call the Manheim Borough Police Department at 717-665-2481.

