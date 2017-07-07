Pa. House OKs Purple Heart plates for motorcycles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania veterans who have been awarded the Purple Heart may soon have the chance to display the designation on their motorcycles.

The state House of Representatives on Friday unanimously approved legislation that would allow motorcycles to display the Purple Heart/Combat Wounded Veteran license plate if the owner has received the decoration.

The plate is currently available for only passenger cars or trucks.

“Veterans who have earned these designations should also be able to display them with pride on their motorcycle,” Rep. Judy Ward (R-Blair), author of House Bill 1294, said in a statement. “This is just one more small way we can honor our veterans who gave so much in service to their country.”

The measure is awaiting a vote in the state Senate.

