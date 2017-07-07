Mural artists paint positivity through York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – You may have noticed six new murals in the Royal Square neighborhood this weekend.

“I’ve been working on this for about three weeks,” Aron Rook said as she finished work on hers.

Chelsea Foster showed us her mural, which says “York” in her signature script.

“I am super proud of it,” Foster said of the 12-foot-by-41-foot painting. “We had a weekend to do it, so it was a pop-up mural fest. Within this block, there are six murals by six different artists.”

The challenge was curated by Sprocket Mural Works, a nonprofit artist’s group in Harrisburg. The group is most known for its murals and painted ducks Downtown, as well as their belief that art can change the face of a city.

York is their newest canvas.

“Sometimes, we hear a little bit too much about violence in York,” Foster said. “Last week, there was a shooting and an innocent bystander was killed through it.”

It happened just a few blocks from Foster’s wall on Princess Street. Just a few days after, an innocent child was injured in gun crossfire.

“A gentleman was driving his bicycle through the neighborhood and he expressed his gratitude that we weren’t deterred by the violence,” Foster said. “If we continue to do good and continue loving people, it’ll get better. I truly believe that.”

As Aron continued her mural, the largest, she said, “I feel like a peaceful warrior. It feels good. It’s fulfilling.”

The murals are located on King and Howard streets in the downtown.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.