Missing NY teen may have been spotted in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A missing New York teenager may have been sighted in Lancaster.

City police said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information on Thursday that 16-year-old Jade Logue was possibly seen in the area of the 400 block of North Duke Street.

Logue was last seen at her father’s home in Brooklyn on June 26.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or 1-800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678).

