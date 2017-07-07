Missing Maryland man may be in Adams County

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man reported missing this week may be in the Biglerville area.

Police said 60-year-old Orlando Brown’s debit card was used to buy gas at Kenny’s Market, at 3463 Biglerville Road, around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Brown has been diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen Wednesday night near his home in Damascus, Maryland, about 14 miles southeast of Frederick.

He is believed to driving a tan 2008 Ford Focus with Maryland tags of 4BW-7737.

Brown is 5′11″ tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is wearing a white baseball cap with a black brim, a blue polo shirt with horizontal stripes, and blue jeans, police said.

The photo shows him with a mustache, but police said he is currently clean-shaven.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.