Man arrested for burglary, assault in Fairview Township

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – A New Cumberland man has been arrested on charges he broke into a Fairview Township home and beat a man with a baseball bat.

Jonatan Ortiz-Davila, 32, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, and simple assault in connection with the incident last month in the 200 block of Old York Road.

Township police said Ortiz-Davila was wearing a mask June 18 when he damaged the front door and assaulted the resident.

Ortiz-Davila was arrested Thursday and sent to York County Prison on $30,000 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.