LEAF Project: Making Cooking a Part of Life

The LEAF Project cultivates young leaders by cultivating the food system. To do this, we hire youth 14-18 years old as interns. Their time goes to hands-on work growing food alongside farmers and cooking the food they have grown with local executive chefs.

The LEAF Project recently launched LEAF Kits, a locally-based meal kit program run by the youth interns of the LEAF Project with help from local chefs. LEAF sources the ingredients from our network of local farmers, and the youth partially cook the ingredients so that the end user will spend a minimal amount of time and get 2 healthy local meals.

Chef David Mills along with Crew Leader, Lynn Darby, joined us with more information about LEAF as well as a meal kit they prepared right here in the Good Day PA Kitchen!