Jonestown man arrested for Buck Hotel arson

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in an arson that caused more than $25,000 in damage to The Buck Hotel and Tavern last month.

John S. Stoudt, 37, of Jonestown, is accused of setting the fire in a hallway at 32 West Market Street on the early morning of June 22.

He’s charged with eight counts each of arson endangering persons and reckless endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, and one count each of burglary and arson endangering property.

Stoudt was arrested Friday and sent to Lebanon County Prison on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 20.

No one was injured in the fire, but some people were forced to jump from the second floor and others were rescued by firefighters.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.