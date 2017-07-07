Free summer program for at-risk kids

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Kids ages 6-18 can participate in a free evening summer program.

The program taking place at the park at 4th and Emerald Streets is a cooperative effort between LOOP BNG, Harrisburg City Parks and Recreation and Breaking the Chainz, Inc. Activities include organized basketball games, flag football, arts & crafts, life skills activities, as well as tutoring and positive mentoring by caring adults.

“We want to give them (the kids) something safe and positive to do,” said Melisa Burnett, a program organizer. “Our program is free and its a structured program. We don’t want them to be home or roaming the streets. We want to give them something structured to do, and develop socialization skills.”

To register a child for the program, adults can come in person to 4th and Emerald Park during program hours (M-F 6-10pm), reach out through LOOP BNG’s Facebook page, or contact Burnett at (717)608-7005.