Former Penn National trainer guilty of doping horses has license revoked

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The license of a horse trainer has been revoked after a federal jury convicted her on 14 felony counts of administering drugs to horses on race days.

The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Commission made the announcement Friday, following Murray Rojas’ conviction on June 30.

“The commission commends the United States Attorney’s Office on its successful prosecution of Ms. Rojas,” Thomas Chuckas, director of the commission’s Bureau of Thoroughbred Horse Racing, said in a release. “The commission will continue to exercise its statutory authority to test race horses for evidence of performance-enhancing substances.”

Rojas, a thoroughbred trainer from Grantville, was charged in August of 2015 with wire fraud and conspiracy for conduct related to 11 races in which she had horses entered at Penn National Race Course in 2013.

Rojas was accused of concealing the illegal conduct by backdating drug invoices and submitting fraudulent veterinarian treatment reports to the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Commission.

