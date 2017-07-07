Final days of bike week underway in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Engines are revving up this weekend in Gettysburg.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from Pennsylvania and across the country are there for the 16th annual Gettysburg Bike Week.

The tradition kicked off on yesterday and goes through Sunday at the Allstar Events Complex on Emittsburg Road.

Bike shows, biker games and plenty of biker merchandise available for sale.

Bike week’s famous tattoo contests are making a return and new at this year’s event is an antique bike show.

Event organizer Kelly Shue says it’s a mix of history and fun.

“I think it’s the beauty of the area. You know. You can come and do bike week. And do the battlefield. And everything. All in one place,” said Shue. “You get the history. You get the fun. It’s just a nice combination.”

A one-day pass can be purchased for $15, $25 for a two-day pass. Passes can be purchased at the gate or online at gettysburgbikeweek.com.

