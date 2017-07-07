Driver with kids faces DUI, drug charges

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County woman found unconscious in her parked car faces drug, DUI, and child endangerment charges.

State police say Angel Lee Daywalt, 36, of Waynesboro, had parked her car in the Quincy Car Wash on Anthony Highway on Sunday morning. Authorities found her unresponsive and partially in the back seat where two young children were asleep in the unsecured car.

After regaining consciousness, Daywalt told police she drove the kids to the lot. Authorities say the car was not equipped with an ignition interlock as required by a court order and there was no safety seat for one of the children.

Police took Daywalt into custody. She faces a variety of DUI, drug possession, child endangerment, and driver licensing charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.