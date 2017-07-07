Damp commute this morning, then storms later today

Central PA is waking up to some steady rain in many areas this morning as a wave of low pressure slides along the Pennsylvania/Maryland border. This coming after parts of Franklin County picked up over 3 inches of rain in spots last evening. While those higher rainfall amounts were isolated, additional rain this morning may lead to minor flooding across Franklin County and elsewhere in poor drainage spots. The steady rain tapers shortly after the Friday morning commute with clearing skies which will lead to a very warm and humid afternoon as temperatures peek in the upper 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger a broken line of thunderstorms this evening, likely between 4pm and 8pm and could produce locally heavy rain in spots once again.

Once the front clears it will be a cooler and less humid weekend as a northwest breeze follows the front. Saturday will be breezy with scattered clouds and possibly a pop-up shower as the front brings in cooler air aloft. Most places will stay dry tomorrow though. Sunday features lots of sunshine and a high of just 82 degrees! Next weeks bring a return to higher temperatures and eventually some storms return too. Until then, enjoy the pleasant weekend ahead!