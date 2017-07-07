Author Spotlight: Juliana Love’s This Fair and Blighted Land

“This Fair and Blighted Land” is the beginning of a fascinating series that follows Summer Ray and Col. McDaniels in their individual struggles to find peace and healing from the past. The author skillfully intertwines the two stories as she blends the present with the past, the physical with the spiritual. In a culture where ghost stories are multiplying exponentially, this book stands alone; bringing together angels, demons, and ghostly Unknown soldiers in a story of evil and good, unbearable pain, timeless bitterness, and ultimate redemption. Through it all, Summer clings to her faith in her ever-loving God, but she can never imagine how the twists and turns of her future will shape her and the future of Gettysburg. This book is easy to start but impossible to put down, and it will leave you longing for the next chapter, the next book, right up to the final climax.

We got to sit and chat with Author Juliana Love to learn more about her personal ties to the characters in her books.