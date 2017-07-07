2nd Chance 4 Life Animal Rescue: A better kind of shelter

“At 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue, our mission is to provide homeless and abandoned dogs (and a few kittens) with a second chance and a brighter future. We are an all-foster/volunteer organization. All the dogs in our care live with foster families, in their homes, until they can find their forever family,” tells Lynn Leach, Director.

“Much of our focus is on ailing, senior, and abandoned dogs that will never find a forever home but need us as their forever family. When medical treatment becomes too expensive or care too intensive, when they become a burden, thousands of dogs are turned out of their homes and abandoned to high-kill shelters where they face imminent death.”

If you’re interested in either adopting one of these critters in need of a place to call home, or even if you’d just like to help foster the animals that are still searching, reach out to 2nd Chance at their website.