Woman collecting birthday cards for boy battling cancer

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Perry County woman hopes to have several mailboxes full of birthday cards to brighten the spirit of a boy battling cancer.

“I’m just tired all the time. You feel like you have the flu all the time, and you’re always getting stuck with needles into you. That’s not fun,” 12-year-old William Sweger told ABC27 News at a cancer fundraiser in March.

“Three to four weeks ago, he was diagnosed with cancer now in the brain and in the spine,” said Kelly Newlin, a family friend.

William and his parents continue to fight. The community is also holding onto hope the avid fishing lover will go into remission again, and they’d like to make his birthday surprise as big as possible.

“I was sitting here the other day and it just hit me that it would be pretty cool for him to get as many birthday cards as he can. Hopefully, it won’t be the last,” Newlin said with tears in her eyes.

Newlin is organizing a birthday card drive for William’s 13th birthday on July 19.

“It’s just to put a spark in that day to make him the happiest boy he could be,” Newlin said. “I’d like for him to get at least 500, if not 1,000.”

Newlin would like to have the birthday cards by July 15.

“His smile will just break your heart. He loves to give hugs,” Newlin said. “There’s just something special about him.”

She’d like to get birthday cards not only from the Midstate but from the entire country.

William loves fishing, ice hockey, and racing. You can send birthday cards to:

William Sweger

C/O Kelly S. Newlin

152 Mountainside Lane

Millerstown, PA 17062