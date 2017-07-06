Ten Thousand Villages: Bringing art of all cultures to PA

Ten Thousand Villages is a non-profit social enterprise with locations around the country and several right here in central Pennsylvania, including their store in Mechanicsburg.

Visiting a Ten Thousand Villages store is a different kind of shopping experience. It’s a chance to connect with global cultures – and to make a difference in the lives of artisans in developing countries.  By bringing their products and stories to our markets through long-term, fair trading relationships, we lay the groundwork for sustainable change.

“The decisions we make as consumers can dramatically affect the lives of people around the globe.  And even the smallest choices to shop fair trade – from gifts to coffee to clothing–make a better world, and are often the most meaningful,” tells Linda Polley, manager.

Their store is located at 701 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA. To learn more about their organization, visit www.tenthousandvillages.com.

