Steelton hopes new tax incentive will revitalize borough

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Steelton is back in business, according to its new mayor.

Mayor Maria Marcinko was joined by county and borough leaders on Thursday for the announcement of LERTA.

LERTA, which stands for Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, is a property tax incentive program that the mayor and other officials hope will attract new businesses to the area.

Under LERTA, new construction or renovation in the Commercial Town Center or C-1 District of the borough is eligible for 10 years of property tax relief.

The C-1 District includes any area along Front Street, between Conestoga Street to Strawberry Alley and in the 100 block of Adams Street.

Anything outside the C-1 District is eligible for 100 percent abatement for the first five years, 80 percent in year six; 60 percent in year 7; 40 percent in year 8; and a 20 percent break in year nine before paying the full amount on improved properties in year 10.

Dauphin County Commissioner and former Steelton mayor George Hartwick thinks it’s one more way to revitalize the neighborhood.

“Everybody wants a reason to come back to Steelton and hopefully that reason will begin to be defined,” said Hartwick. “And seen again as we see housing stock repaired, we see a new downtown business district, we see new business and restaurant fronts and we see a new Steelton.”

LERTA has already spurred two major developments. Developments for a Renaissance Row project, located across from borough hall, features 80,000 square feet of commercial space and a three-story apartment building. A townhouse project on Adams Street is also in development.

Applications for Steelton’s LERTA program can now be found on the borough’s website.

