Showers today and tomorrow, drier by the weekend

It has been a fairly humid week for Central PA and that will continue over the next two days. A frontal boundary to the south of Pennsylvania will guide waves of moisture northward into the viewing area both today and tomorrow. Expect occasional showers today with some of them on the heavy side. With easterly flow, temperatures will hold in the upper 70s for highs. Tonight will bring plenty of clouds and another potent wave of moisture with heavy rain possible after midnight and extending into early Friday morning. Tomorrow could bring some peeks of sunshine and then a pop-up thunderstorm or two during the afternoon. Temperatures bounce back into the mid 80s tomorrow with plenty of humidity sticking around. While no severe storms are expected today or tomorrow, heavy rain is the main threat. 1-2″ are possible through tomorrow, especially for areas that see a quick downpour both days. Neither day will be a complete wash, however, with plenty of breaks in the rain.

The weekend will bring some relief from the humidity with a breezy day shaping up for Saturday. Sunday looks even nicer with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s! There is a chance for another front to bring a few showers by next Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted on the extended forecast and in the meantime, stay tuned for updates on the rain over the next two days too. Enjoy!