Rain to damper New Bloomfield carnival

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) – Rainy weather will close the rides Thursday evening at the New Bloomfield Fire Company carnival.

The company said on its Facebook page that it will open only food tent at 5 p.m. and all other stands and rides will be closed.

Parking is available in the paved lot behind the elementary school. Visitors should not park on any grass or fields.

The carnival continues Friday and Saturday nights.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.