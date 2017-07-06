Protestor accused of striking police horse headed to trial

By Published:
Lisa Simon (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philadelphia woman is headed to trial on allegations she hit a police horse with a makeshift weapon during a protest at the state Capitol last month.

All charges against 23-year-old Lisa J. Simon were held for court following a preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces counts of aggravated assault to police, taunting police animals, resisting arrest, and related offenses.

Police said Simon used a flagpole with a nail at the top to strike a state police corporal’s horse on the side of its neck. They said she struck the horse as she was obstructing troopers from moving a large crowd of protesters with the ACT For America rally on June 10.

The protesters were blocking the 1200 block of North Sixth Street as they marched from the Capitol steps throughout the Midtown area, police said.

