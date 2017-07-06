Police: Littlestown man solicited teens for sex, nude photos

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is accused of having sexual intercourse with a teenage girl and exchanging nude photos with her and three other teens.

Bailey A. Hayhurst, 20, of Littlestown, was arrested Wednesday on 62 felony counts including sexual assault, distributing sexually explicit materials to minors, unlawful contact with minors, and child pornography.

Police say Hayhurst requested and viewed multiple nude photos and videos of the girls during text messages exchanged between February and September 2016. He also sent nude photos of himself to the girls, according to the criminal complaint.

One girl told police she had sexual intercourse with Hayhurst when she was 14 years old. The other girls, who were 16 and 17 years old, said Hayhurst wanted to meet them for sex.

Hayhurst was ordered held on $250,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.