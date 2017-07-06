Pa. court refuses appeal in killing of Lancaster father

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court won’t allow a Lancaster man to appeal his conviction in the January 2015 killing of a young father of three.

Stefon Landing, 22, was convicted of third-degree murder and other charges and is serving 22½ to 45 years in prison for shooting 22-year-old Devonte Gantt in the 700 block of High Street.

Prosecutors said Landing shot Gantt during an argument. A third man, Amos Clay III, pulled a gun and returned fire, hitting Landing. Clay was shot in the leg.

Landing claimed he acted in self-defense in an earlier appeal to state Superior Court. That request for relief was denied in November.

