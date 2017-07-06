Owner of condemned home near explosion hopes to move back in September

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – There was a sigh of relief coming from Dan and Deborah Sahd on Thursday.

“We’re in very good shape with what we think we got,” Dan Sahd said.

The Sahds’ home is one of four in Manor Township that is condemned after a neighbor’s house on Springdale Lane was leveled Saturday by an apparent gas explosion that also killed a UGI employee. Thursday was the first day a structural engineer was able to get into the Sahd’s home.

“The drywall is cracked and needs to be repaired,” Deborah Sahd said. “It needs to be repainted, new rugs. Insulation fell on our daughter’s clothes, so she needs all-new clothes.”

The Sahds told ABC27 News that according to the preliminary report, they’ll be able to move back into their home in September.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation and is searching for the source of the gas leak.

Michael Kyle, the executive director of the Lancaster Area Sewer Authority, said Denny Hoffert, a worker who was injured in the blast, hopes to return to work on Monday.

“He’s pretty well,” Kyle said. “He’s obviously sore and it was quite traumatic.”

Members of the NTSB said they plan on staying at the blast site into the weekend.

