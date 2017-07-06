Neighbors sick of violence in Harrisburg neighborhood

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “It’s like pop, pop, pop; pop, pop, pop, and it goes on like that and nobody comes, nobody calls the police,” said Cheryl Gandy of Harrisburg.

Thursday’s homicide was the third violent death in the Hall Manor neighborhood this week.

“I’m not surprised to hear any kind of violence around here. When I hear guns going off all the time, I’m not surprised at all,” Gandy said. “It’s really sad that people can’t just come together.”

Harrisburg police are investigating the fatal stabbing of 60-year-old Jesse Williams. Police say Williams was dropped off Harrisburg Hospital, where he died from his injuries. They tracked down the crime scene to 16th and Putnam Street, just a few blocks away from a murder-suicide on Sunday.

“It’s just really sad. I think the police need to be more on top of this situation because it’s going to end up killing innocent people,” said Gandy.

Family members of Williams were shocked and upset, saying he was a kind man who did not bother anyone. Police have released few details about the case. Detectives still investigating why Williams was killed.

“They hurt one another and they’re actually killing each other,” Gandy said. “Just a little more niceness going around in the world wouldn’t hurt.”

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

