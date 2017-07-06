Missing Lower Swatara youth sought

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Swatara Township police are looking for a teenager reported missing by his family.

Cory Lopez, 15, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. He was wearing black jeans and a sweatshirt.

Authorities say he’s friendly, about 5’10” tall and 110 pounds.

Cory is on several medications which were left at his residence along with his cell phone and money.

Cory is originally from California. He’s been living in the Midstate for about a year.

A search by Summit Search and Rescue ended at Zeke’s Gas Station on Eisenhower Boulevard.

Anyone spotting Cory should call 911.

