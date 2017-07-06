Man wanted for home robbery attempt in Lower Paxton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’re looking for a man who tried to rob a woman at gunpoint in her Lower Paxton Township home.

Jonah Germany, 26, is charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, and related charges.

Township police say Germany on Wednesday went to the woman’s home in the 4400 block of Augusta Drive with a mutual friend who had forgotten a phone charger there. Once inside the home, Germany followed the woman upstairs, pulled a gun, and demanded money.

The woman told police she struggled with Germany and he pinned her against a bed and put the gun in her face. She said she was able to get free and lock herself in an adjacent bedroom.

Anyone with information on Germany’s whereabouts is asked to call Lower Paxton police at (717) 657-5656.

