Man, 65, robbed in Lebanon apartment

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A 65-year-old man sustained minor injuries after two men rushed into his city apartment then beat and threatened him with a knife, police said.

The man told investigators he was knocked to the floor Wednesday evening when the intruders burst into his home in the 400 block of North Fourth Street.

He said one of the men struck him, and both took off his money, identification card, and other cards in his wallet. He said they fled the apartment building using the fire escape.

Police believe the robbers knew the man.

