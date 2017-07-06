Man, 60, fatally stabbed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 60-year-old man in the city early Thursday.

Jesse Williams died at Harrisburg Hospital after he was stabbed at 16th and Putnum streets around 4:30 a.m., police said.

A woman told police that Williams was bleeding badly when he approached her near 16th and Putnum, and she agreed to take him to the hospital.

No arrests or suspects have been announced.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-255-255-6516 or 717-255-3154.

