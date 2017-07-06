Harrisburg police investigating homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a homicide in the city early Thursday.

Officers were called to Harrisburg Hospital around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a gunshot or stabbing victim.

The woman who drove the man to the hospital said he was bleeding badly when he approached her, and she agreed to take him to the hospital. He was treated at the hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators later found a crime scene at 16th and Putnam streets.

Police are not identifying the man until his family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-255-255-6516 or 717-255-3154.

