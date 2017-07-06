Elderly woman dragged by suspects in vehicle in supermarket parking lot

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Lois Weaver loaded groceries into her car in the parking lot of the Giant grocery store off Route 230.

On Thursday, police said an 89-year-old woman was attacked while doing the same thing.

“It’s scary,” Weaver said. “Do I need to be looking behind me and beside me?”

According to detectives with the Northwest Regional Police Department, another woman grabbed the victim’s purse around 10:45 a.m.

Police told ABC27 News that the victim held on as she was first dragged toward a getaway car and then through the parking lot as the suspects tried to drive away.

“I wouldn’t like that,” said Mary Keller, who in the grocery story parking lot on Friday.

Investigators said the 89-year-old woman was then assaulted as she refused to let go of her purse. The woman suffered injuries to her head, face, arms and legs. They said she was treated at a local medical facility and was released.

Detectives are looking for a dark-colored, four-door sedan that also had two men in it.

Keller, who is also in her 80’s, said the incident was cause for concern.

“You wouldn’t think they would be so bold to come out in the daytime and try to do something like that,” she said.

Anyone with information about this incident or those involved should call Det. Frank Ember with the Northwest Regional Police Department at 717-367-3382, ext. 111.

