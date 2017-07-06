Elderly woman dragged by vehicle in supermarket parking lot

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An elderly woman held onto her purse as she was dragged by a vehicle Thursday morning in a supermarket parking lot in Lancaster County.

According to the Northwest Regional Police Department, an 89-year-old woman was putting groceries into her vehicle at the Giant store in the 1200 block of South Market Street in West Donegal Township when the incident unfolded.

Around 10:45 a.m., a female suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and tried to pull it away. The victim held her grip on the purse, which then resulted in her being dragged by the suspect toward an awaiting getaway vehicle.

The victim refused to let go while she was assaulted, according to police. Once at the getaway vehicle, and still holding onto her purse, the victim was dragged by the vehicle in the parking lot.

The elderly woman eventually let go as the vehicle fled east out of the parking lot onto Market Street.

According to police, the victim had injuries to her head, face, arms and legs. She was treated at a medical facility and released.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark sedan driven by a male. Another male was a front passenger, while the female suspect sat in the back.

Anyone with information about this incident or those involved should call Det. Frank Ember with the Northwest Regional Police Department at 717-367-3382, ext. 111.

