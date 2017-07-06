Cub Cadet recalls utility vehicles for crash hazard

By Published:

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Cub Cadet is recalling about 4,000 four-wheel-drive utility vehicles after more than 80 reports of brake failure.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says air in the brake system can cause the failure on certain 2016 Challenger models, posing a crash hazard to the user or bystanders.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes certain model numbers of the CX500, CX700, and CX750 Crew manufactured between March 2016 through November 2016.

Owners should contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or Cub Cadet customer service to arrange for a free repair.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s