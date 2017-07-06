Cub Cadet recalls utility vehicles for crash hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Cub Cadet is recalling about 4,000 four-wheel-drive utility vehicles after more than 80 reports of brake failure.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says air in the brake system can cause the failure on certain 2016 Challenger models, posing a crash hazard to the user or bystanders.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes certain model numbers of the CX500, CX700, and CX750 Crew manufactured between March 2016 through November 2016.

Owners should contact an authorized Cub Cadet dealer or Cub Cadet customer service to arrange for a free repair.

