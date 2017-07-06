Crystal chandeliers sold at Home Depot recalled for fire hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Crystal chandeliers sold at Home Depot have been recalled because their halogen bulbs can melt the fixture, posing fire and burn hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 39 reports of melting and overheating and one report of a chandelier catching fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The recall is for Hampton Bay 3-light crystal chandeliers and Home Decorators Collection 4-light crystal chandeliers. The Hampton Bay has model number 03179-4 and the Home Decorators Collection’s model number is 19161-4.

Owners should contact Lumicentro Internacional for a free upgrade kit that includes 5-watt LED bulbs and an upgraded installation manual.

