Documents: Man admitted to shooting neighbor’s cat with crossbow

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged with cruelty to animals in Adams County after he shot his neighbor’s cat with a crossbow, according to court documents.

Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg were contacted on June 15 by a resident of Two Taverns Road in Mount Joy Township who said her cat, Angel, had been shot by a crossbow.

The cat was taken to Gettysburg Animal Hospital with shattered bones in her shoulder and leg, which required amputation.

A criminal complaint states surveillance cameras partially captured a neighbor across the street from Angel’s home a few minutes before the cat was seen running home with a crossbow bolt sticking out of her body.

The neighbor, 31-year-old Mark Alexander Barnes, was interviewed by police a couple of days after the incident and admitted to shooting the cat, according to court documents. He told to police that Angel did not have a collar and was bothering his bird feeders.

A misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals was filed against Barnes, just days before the charge was upgraded to a felony in Pennsylvania under what is commonly referred to as Libre’s Law. Gov. Tom Wolf signed off on the law on June 28.

