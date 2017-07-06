Harrisburg police seek more female officers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police Capt. Deric Moody has spent nearly 25 years working in the City of Harrisburg and says in his experience female officers get the job done as well as the men.

“The profession has come a long way,” Moody said. “There are people who believe it’s a male-driven profession, but it is not.”

There are 140 police officers in the city and only 18 are women.

Moody says the Department of Justice came out with a report after a Ferguson, Missouri police-involved shooting that says police departments nationwide need to hire more female officers, especially women of color.

“They noted that we are deficient from a minority standpoint,” Moody said. “And and their question was, ‘what are you doing to correct that?'”

Moody says there are several factors that have contributed to the decline of female officers in Harrisburg, including several retirements in recent years, along with competition from other departments who are also trying to hire female cadets and officers with experience.

Moody says the department plans on launching an aggressive recruitment campaign to attract more female police officers and candidates.

