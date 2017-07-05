York man arrested for Lancaster home invasion

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – City police say they arrested one of four people who beat and bound a man during a home invasion robbery in April.

Markus Troy Carwell, 35, of York, is charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint and other charges related to the incident in the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Police said the robbers had handguns when they went into the man’s home, assaulted him, then bound his hands and feet with tape. The man was able to free himself and call for help after the intruders left the home.

Carwell was arrested Monday in York by state parole agents. He is jailed in York County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Police are still looking for three unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ginder at 717-735-3345 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or anonymously text LANCS plus a message to 847411.

