Work begins on Route 72 between East Petersburg, Manheim

By Published:

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparatory work has begun on a project to repair and resurface five miles of Route 72 between East Petersburg and Manheim.

Drivers may encounter shifting traffic patterns and a single lane of travel in each direction on weekdays as crews prepare for nighttime paving, according to a PennDOT news release.

The contractor has agreed not to restrict travel lanes between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The $2.3-million project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s