Work begins on Route 72 between East Petersburg, Manheim

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) – Preparatory work has begun on a project to repair and resurface five miles of Route 72 between East Petersburg and Manheim.

Drivers may encounter shifting traffic patterns and a single lane of travel in each direction on weekdays as crews prepare for nighttime paving, according to a PennDOT news release.

The contractor has agreed not to restrict travel lanes between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The $2.3-million project is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

