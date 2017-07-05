Woman gets up to 10 years for attempting sexual contact with 3 children

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman who tried to sexually abuse three children will serve up to a decade in prison for her crimes.

Shelly Mattson, 42, was sentenced last week in Lancaster County Court to three-and-a-half to 10 years, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Mattson had pleaded no contest in March to felony counts of unlawful contact with children and solicitation of sexual assault. She also pleaded no contest to four related misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutors said during a two-week period in July and August of 2015, Mattson on three separate occasions tried to solicit sexual contact with children.

They said she tried to touch a 6-year-old boy in a South Queen Street store, but the boy fled and told his mother. A week later on West Chestnut Street, she tried to entice a 3-year-old with a teddy bear and reached for the girl’s leg before a relative intervened.

The following week, prosecutors said Mattson made a sexual comment to a 12-year-old boy on West Orange Street. The boy fled.

Investigators said there was no physical contact with the children.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.