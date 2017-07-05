Turnpike warns toll scofflaws to pay up now

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is giving thousands of drivers a chance to pay their overdue tolls before a new law with harsher penalties takes effect.

More than 10,000 drivers with six or more outstanding toll violations or unpaid tolls totaling over $500 could have their vehicle registrations suspended when Act 165 of 2016 kicks in on Aug. 4.

Those who pay now can have additional fees waived through a partial-amnesty program. Letters explaining the plan were mailed last week to those at imminent risk of suspension.

The Turnpike Commission said those 10,000 drivers together racked up invoices and violations worth $17.1 million.

Anyone with an outstanding toll bill or violation can take advantage of the partial-amnesty program. Details are available at www.PATurnpike.com/violationenforcement.

