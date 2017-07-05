Trooper Minute: Don’t let burglars go to work when you’re on vacation

Family vacations should be a time to relax and have fun, but before you leave your home unattended, keep some of these crime prevention tips in mind.

Remember to lock your doors and windows. This also goes for any other buildings, such as sheds, on your property. Make your home looked lived-in while you’re away. This means keeping certain lights on and having friends or neighbors pick up your mail and newspapers. Homes that appear unoccupied make attractive targets for burglars.

Additionally, be very careful about posting vacation plans on social media. You never know who may see those posts and you certainly don’t want to let the wrong people know that your home will be empty while you’re away.

When you’re at your destination, remember that good planning is an important crime prevention tool. Carefully choose what areas to visit while staying in well-lit streets and public areas. Do your best to know which areas are safe and what areas should be avoided.

While staying at your hotel room, be sure to use the safe provided and lock up all valuables. Keep your door locked and don’t leave your room keys unattended if you’re at the pool or restaurant.

For those of you traveling this summer, enjoy your vacation. Please make your trip memorable for the right reasons.