Studio Session: Danni Peace

By Published:

Danni Peace, originally from Coatsville, PA, is a soul/pop-rock singer who joined us today along with her band to promote an upcoming show in Wilmington, DE.

“I began singing when I was three. During 2015, I decided that I wanted to share about my life. I wanted to share about love, loss, and the Lord. So that is what this project is about– journeying through hurt and beauty and finding what matters in the end,” tells Danni.

Her and her band performed for us their original track, “Fingerprint.”

Check out their performance above or our interview with Danni below. For additional music and shows, visit them online at dannipeacemusic.com.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s