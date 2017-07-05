Studio Session: Danni Peace

Danni Peace, originally from Coatsville, PA, is a soul/pop-rock singer who joined us today along with her band to promote an upcoming show in Wilmington, DE.

“I began singing when I was three. During 2015, I decided that I wanted to share about my life. I wanted to share about love, loss, and the Lord. So that is what this project is about– journeying through hurt and beauty and finding what matters in the end,” tells Danni.

Her and her band performed for us their original track, “Fingerprint.”

Check out their performance above or our interview with Danni below. For additional music and shows, visit them online at dannipeacemusic.com.