State police: 13 killed in July 4 weekend crashes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police says 259 people were injured and 13 others died in 741 crashes investigated by troopers during the four-day Fourth of July holiday.

Alcohol was involved in 75 of the crashes and the deaths of four people. Of the 13 fatal crashes, only one person involved was wearing a seat belt, police said.

Troopers arrested 474 people for DUI and issued 11,481 speeding tickets during the holiday weekend. State police also cited 764 people for not wearing seat belts and cited 216 drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.

During last year’s July 4 holiday weekend, which spanned three days, three people were killed and 165 others were injured in 423 crashes investigated by state troopers.

