Star Barn lights up its new home

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Thousands attended the three-day Star Barn Raising Festival held at the Ironstone Ranch in Elizabethtown.

The Star Barn dates back to 1877. Its original home was in Lower Swatara Township, but it was removed two years ago and shipped to Lancaster County.

The festival allowed members of the community to take part in rebuilding activities.

Carol Raidley is one of many people who spent several years driving by the Star Barn when it was in Dauphin County.

“I would drive up and down (Route) 283,” Raidley said. “I miss it, there is a void, but I feel better knowing that it’s getting a new life.”

David Abel of DAS Companies purchased the barn in 2015. He says their goal is to complete the reconstruction of the Star Barn by June 2018.

