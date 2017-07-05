6 arrested in Toomey town hall protest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Protesters met outside ABC27’s station Wednesday evening to protest an event with U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

According to the Harrisburg Police Department, several warnings were given before six arrests were made. Those arrested were charged with trespassing, a summary offense.

Critics of the Republican have accused him of not holding open town hall events, calling him a coward and stating Wednesday night’s event, slated as a town hall, was not truly a town hall given the limited attendance inside ABC27’s studio.

The event was Toomey’s first this year in front of an audience, not including private meetings with demonstrators and teleconferences.

Protesters blocked entrances at ABC27’s station, chanting mostly in protest of the Senate’s health care legislation that Toomey helped pen.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.