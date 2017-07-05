6 arrested in Toomey town hall protest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Protesters met outside ABC27’s station to protest an event with United States Senator Pat Toomey, police say six people were arrested.

According to a police report, several warnings were given before the arrests were made. The group was charged with a summary offense of trespassing.

Critics of the Republican have accused him of not holding open town hall events, calling him a coward and stating Wednesday night’s event, slated as a town hall, was not truly a town hall given the limited attendance inside ABC27’s studio.

The event is Toomey’s first this year in front of an audience, not including private meetings with demonstrators and teleconferences.

Protesters blocked entrances at ABC27’s station, chanting mostly in protest of the Senate’s health care legislation that Toomey helped pen.

