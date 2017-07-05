Police: Woman charged with assault for incident involving cane, bat

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman was arrested at her Lancaster County home this week and charged with assault.

The Columbia Borough Police Department was called Monday to an apartment in the 400 block of Locust Street for a reported domestic incident.

A victim reported to police that Shirley Rutter came after him with a baseball bat and a cane, fearing that he was going to be struck.

Rutter was taken into custody and charged with simple assault.

She has since posted bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.