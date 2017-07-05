Police: No one to blame for boy’s fatal accident on I-83

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County coroner’s office has identified a 6-year-old boy who was fatally struck Tuesday afternoon after riding a motorcycle into traffic on Interstate 83.

Bryce Treichler, of Fairview Township, was riding the small dirt bike outside his home in the 200 block of Lincoln Drive when he reportedly went down a hill on the property and over an embankment, then onto the interstate and directly into the path of a northbound vehicle, Coroner Pam Gay said in a news release.

“He lost control of the motorbike, came down onto the interstate and, unfortunately, a tragic event occurred,” said Trooper Brent Miller, a state police spokesman.

Treichler died at the scene, about a half-mile from the Reesers Summit exit.

“Unfortunately, the child did not have any safety equipment on, meaning a helmet, pads, etc.,” Miller said.

You are not required to wear a helmet on a motorbike in Pennsylvania, and PennDOT is not required to put up barriers along roadways or expressways.

“The fencing that PennDOT has up along many of our state roads and interstates is not actually fencing in terms of it prevents animals or people from coming out onto the highway,” PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said.

Schreffler said the fencing marks the right-of-way.

“It delineates where our property begins and ends, and when the homeowner’s responsibility begins,” she said.

The property where Bryce was riding his motorcycle has fencing but not along the entire embankment. State police are blaming no one for this accident but added there could have been better supervision.

“The motorbike did have training wheels on it, so he wasn’t an experienced rider. Being that you live close to an interstate, that’s obviously a problem,” Miller said.

Treichler had just finished first grade at Hillside Elementary School, in the West Shore School District. Administrators said counseling services are available at the school.

A GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/bryce-treichler-fund) has been set up to help the family pay for his funeral expenses.

