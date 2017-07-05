Police: Marijuana grow operation had over 1,000 plants

MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania couple is charged after the discovery of a marijuana growing operation that had more than 60 plants at their home and nearly 1,000 more in a nearby state forest.

Jeremy A. Leach, 35, and his wife, 37-year-old Erin R. Leach were arrested Thursday after police raided their Mifflin home and found three marijuana plants in the basement and about 60 to 62 others growing outside in an old dog kennel, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police.

An apparent processing room with several pounds of loose marijuana and storage jars was found in an upstairs bedroom connected to the attic stairs, police said in the complaint.

Jeremy Leach told police he was growing the marijuana for his own use and was not selling it. Erin Leach said she stayed out of three rooms and didn’t know what was going on, but she said she was aware her husband was smoking pot in the attic.

Both are charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and two misdemeanor drug offenses.

The search warrant followed the discovery of 975 marijuana plants growing in the Tuscarora State Forest. A fisherman in March found the three plots surrounded by chicken wire.

A spokesman for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Jeremy Leach had set up a trail camera to watch over the plot. When authorities found and checked that camera, they found photos of Leach and his car.

“We did find a trail camera on the site, which we were able to download some images from. We did find an individual who visited the site fairly frequently. We recovered those images, replaced the card, and left the site,” DCNR ranger Steven Shaffer said.

The DCNR spokesman said Jeremy Leach also faces charges for the destruction of trees he cut so sunlight could reach the crop.

A marijuana growing operation was found in the same area of the forest in 2015.

