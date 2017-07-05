Pennsylvania budget talks continue as stalemate enters Day 5

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have no firm timetable to return to Harrisburg as a stalemate enters its fifth day over paying for a $32 billion budget package.

The Capitol was quiet Wednesday, and closed-door talks were expected to continue.

The clock is ticking: Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has through midnight Monday to sign the main appropriations bill or let it become law, and he hasn’t said what he’ll do if lawmakers don’t pass legislation to raise the $2 billion-plus they say they need to fill a deficit.

Wolf’s administration says it anticipates no program or service interruptions before Monday night. The Legislature’s Republican leaders say they’re looking into borrowing most of the money. Caught up in the stalemate is the reauthorization of a requirement that casinos pay millions annually to counties and municipalities.

